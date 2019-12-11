Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Playoff Scenarios

December 11, 2019 1:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Week 15
AFC

CLINCHED: Kansas City, AFC West; Baltimore, playoff berth

Baltimore (vs. N.Y. Jets, Thursday)

Clinches AFC North title with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss or tie

Advertisement

Clinches first-round bye with:

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

— Win and New England loss, OR

— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Kansas City loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win and New England loss and Kansas City loss or tie

Buffalo (at Pittsburgh, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

— Win

New England (at Cincinnati, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South

Green Bay (vs. Chicago, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Tie and L.A. Rams loss

San Francisco (vs. Atlanta, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— San Francisco win or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Minnesota loss and Green Bay loss

Seattle (at Carolina, Sunday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Seattle win and L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Seattle win and Minnesota loss, OR

— Seattle win and Green Bay loss and Minnesota tie, OR

— Seattle tie and L.A. Rams loss

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein