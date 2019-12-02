Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

December 2, 2019 10:31 am
 
< a min read
      

Dec. 9-10 — Board of Governors meeting, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Dec. 12 — U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Washington.

Dec. 19-27 — Holiday roster freeze.

Dec. 24-26 — Holiday break

Advertisement

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 — World Junior Championship, Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (Cotton Bowl).

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified