Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NHL Calendar

December 10, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
      

Dec. 12 — U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction, Washington.

Dec. 19-27 — Holiday roster freeze.

Dec. 24-26 — Holiday break

Dec. 26-Jan. 5 — World Junior Championship, Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Jan. 1 — Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (Cotton Bowl).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Jan. 26 — All-Star Game, St. Louis.

April 4 — Regular season ends.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia