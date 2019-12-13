Niagara plays Albany

Niagara (2-5) vs. Albany (5-6)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Albany in a non-conference matchup. Niagara won 93-82 in overtime at home against Colgate on Sunday. Albany lost 72-51 on the road against Boston College on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Albany’s Cameron Healy has averaged 17.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while Ahmad Clark has put up 14 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Purple Eagles, James Towns has averaged 15.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while Raheem Solomon has put up 12 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Healy has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. Healy has accounted for 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Purple Eagles. Albany has 34 assists on 56 field goals (60.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Niagara has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Albany’s offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 17 turnovers over its last three games.

