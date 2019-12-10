Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nicholls St. goes up against Carver College

December 10, 2019 6:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Carver College vs. Nicholls State (5-4)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Cougars of Carver College. Nicholls State is coming off a 120-69 home win against Campbellsville-Harrodsburg in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 17.4 points this year for Nicholls State. Warith Alatishe is also a key contributor, with 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.MIGHTY MCCLANAHAN: McClanahan has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Colonels offense put up 69.1 points per matchup across those 10 games.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon