Nicholls St. uses 2nd-half rally to down Texas A&M-CC 64-58

December 18, 2019 11:16 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots and Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 64-58 on Wednesday night.

Seven of Alatishe’s 10 rebounds were on the offensive end.

Dexter McClanahan had 17 points for Nicholls State (7-5, 1-0 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

The Colonels trailed 41-27 at intermission. D’Angelo Hunter’s jump shot with 2:25 left put the Colonels up 56-55 and they led the rest of the way. The Colonels held Texas A&M Corpus Christi to 17 second-half points.

Myles Smith had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Islanders (4-7, 0-1). He finished with seven of his team’s 19 turnovers. Tony Lewis and Jashawn Talton-Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.

Nicholls State plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

