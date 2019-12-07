Nixon scores 17 to carry BYU past UNLV 83-50

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dalton Nixon had 17 points off the bench to carry Brigham Young to an 83-50 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Alex Barcello had 13 points for Brigham Young (7-4). Yoeli Childs added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Connor Harding had 12 points.

Jake Toolson was held to just 6 points. The Cougars’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, he was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Donnie Tillman had 13 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-7). Nick Blair added 10 points and seven rebounds. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had seven boards.

Brigham Young faces Nevada at home on Tuesday. UNLV faces Pacific at home next Wednesday.

