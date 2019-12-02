Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NMSU looks for home win vs UTEP

December 2, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

UTEP (5-0) vs. New Mexico State (4-4)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its eighth straight win over UTEP at Pan American Center. The last victory for the Miners at New Mexico State was a 79-58 win on Dec. 1, 2009.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico State’s Trevelin Queen has averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jabari Rice has put up 12.6 points. For the Miners, Bryson Williams has averaged 18 points and 6.8 rebounds while Daryl Edwards has put up 12 points.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Queen has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. New Mexico State has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Miners 28th among Division I teams. The New Mexico State offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Aggies 292nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle