No. 11 Michigan battles UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (6-7) vs. No. 11 Michigan (9-3)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Michigan hosts UMass Lowell in a non-conference matchup. UMass Lowell fell short in a 74-62 game to Boston University in its last outing. Michigan has moved up to No. 11 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Presbyterian last week.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Zavier Simpson has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The River Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has 40 assists on 80 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while UMass Lowell has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.