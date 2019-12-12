Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Memphis looks to knock off No. 19 Tennessee

December 12, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

No. 13 Memphis (8-1) vs. No. 19 Tennessee (7-1)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee looks to give No. 13 Memphis its 10th straight loss against ranked opponents. Memphis’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Houston Cougars 91-85 on Feb. 22, 2018. Tennessee has moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Florida A&M last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Turner has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 73.2 points while giving up 51.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Volunteers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Tennessee has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Memphis has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein