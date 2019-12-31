Pulliam scores 24, Northwestern women upset No. 12 Maryland

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 24 points, Veronica Burton added a career-high 23 points with six steals and Northwestern beat No. 12 Maryland 81-58 Tuesday to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Northwestern forced a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points, and held Maryland to 4-of-18 shooting from behind the arc.

Abi Scheid chipped in 12 points for Northwestern (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten), which has won seven straight. Abbie Wolf added 10 points. Pulliam and Burton combined to go 24 of 25 from the free-throw line and their teammates went 7 for 13.

Stephanie Jones led Maryland (10-3, 1-1) with 14 points and Kaila Charles had 10 points and nine rebounds. Maryland entered averaging 85 points per game and was held to 18-of-59 shooting (31%).

Advertisement

NO. 14 INDIANA 66, RUTGERS 56

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help Indiana beat Rutgers to close out 2019 for both teams.

Grace Berger added 13 for the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who continued to play stingy defense. Indiana has allowed only one team to score over 70 points this season and that was then-No. 2 Baylor.

Arella Guirantes scored 23 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (11-2, 1-1), who were off to their best start in 29 years.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 68, CORNELL 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Tynice Martin scored 19 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and West Virginia beat Cornell.

Kari Niblack added 10 points for West Virginia (10-1). Esmery Martinez had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals. West Virginia has wins against No. 10 Mississippi State, 19th-ranked Michigan State, and Syracuse this season – with its lone loss to Creighton.

Samantha Widmann led Cornell (6-6) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kate Sramac had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Laura Bagwell-Katalinich scored 12.

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 111, WILLIAM JEWELL 39

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Shameka Ealy scored 16 points to lead six Missouri State players in double figures.

Missouri State (10-2), which is off to its best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1, set a school record with 15 blocked shots. Alexa Willard added 14 points, Elle Ruffridge scored 11, and Sydney Manning, Sydney Wilson and Trinity Knapp each had 10 points for Missouri State.

Lea Finn scored 11 points for Division II William Jewell, and Ainsley Tolson added 10.

OHIO STATE 66, NO. 24 MINNESOTA 63

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kierstan Bell also scored 13 points and Ohio State beat Minnesota.

Ohio State (8-5) trailed 63-59 with 2:55 remaining after Destiny Pitts made her fifth 3-pointer for Minnesota. But Jacy Sheldon answered with a 3-pointer and Patty added a go-ahead basket on the Buckeyes’ next possession.

Dorka Juhasz missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds but rebounded her own miss, and the Buckeyes called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left. Juhasz capped the scoring at the buzzer

Pitts led Minnesota (11-2) with 26 points and seven rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.