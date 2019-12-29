Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Mississippi State women roll over Little Rock 89-50

December 29, 2019 5:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored all 18 of her points in the fourth quarter, Rickea Jackson had all 14 of hers in the first half and Jessika Carter posted a double-double for No. 15 Mississippi State in an 89-50 win over Little Rock on Sunday.

Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Jordan Danberry added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-2), who have won four straight heading into their SEC opener against Florida on Thursday.

The Bulldogs led 37-23 at halftime, before scoring 52 points in the second half.

Teal Battle and Kyra Collier scored 16 points each for the Trojans (2-8) with Alayzha Knapp adding 10.

Advertisement

The Trojans shot only four times from the arc, missing them all, and were no match inside against the Bulldogs, losing the boards 40-29 and points in the paint 60-28. They also gave up 27 points off 23 turnovers.

The Bulldogs shot 56%, 60% in the second half.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation