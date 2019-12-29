No. 15 Mississippi State women roll over Little Rock 89-50

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored all 18 of her points in the fourth quarter, Rickea Jackson had all 14 of hers in the first half and Jessika Carter posted a double-double for No. 15 Mississippi State in an 89-50 win over Little Rock on Sunday.

Carter had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Jordan Danberry added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-2), who have won four straight heading into their SEC opener against Florida on Thursday.

The Bulldogs led 37-23 at halftime, before scoring 52 points in the second half.

Teal Battle and Kyra Collier scored 16 points each for the Trojans (2-8) with Alayzha Knapp adding 10.

The Trojans shot only four times from the arc, missing them all, and were no match inside against the Bulldogs, losing the boards 40-29 and points in the paint 60-28. They also gave up 27 points off 23 turnovers.

The Bulldogs shot 56%, 60% in the second half.

