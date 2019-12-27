No. 16 Virginia squares off against Navy

Navy (6-4) vs. No. 16 Virginia (9-2)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Virginia hosts Navy in a non-conference matchup. Navy took care of Mount St. Mary’s by 11 on Dec. 12. Virginia lost 70-59 to South Carolina on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kihei Clark has directly created 49 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has eight field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Virginia is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least nine offensive rebounds. The Cavaliers are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Midshipmen have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cavs. Virginia has 33 assists on 55 field goals (60 percent) over its past three outings while Navy has assists on 32 of 53 field goals (60.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 57.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 12th-best mark in the country. The Virginia offense has put up just 54.3 points through 11 games (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

