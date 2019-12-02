No. 17 Fla St. goes up against Indiana

No. 17 Florida State (7-1) vs. Indiana (7-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Florida State visits Indiana in a non-conference matchup. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Indiana earned a 64-50 home win against South Dakota State, while Florida State won 63-60 in overtime over Purdue.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Complementing Jackson-Davis is Justin Smith, who is accounting for 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals per game. The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest, who is averaging 12.4 points and four assists.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has scored 86.4 points per game and allowed 63.6 over its seven-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoosiers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Seminoles. Indiana has an assist on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Florida State has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 86.4 points per game.

