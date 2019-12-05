No. 18 Gonzaga women post 70-55 win at Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jill Townsend scored 16 points and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled way from Montana State in the third quarter en route to a 70-55 victory on Thursday for the Bulldogs’ fifth straight victory.

Townsend was 7-of-11 shooting and tied with teammate Katie Campbell with a game-best six rebounds. Campbell scored 11 points and Louise Forsyth added 10 including three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs (8-1) shot 51% and were even better from the arc at 9 of 17 for 53%.

Fallyn Freije scored 18 points and Oliana Squires 14 for the Bobcats (4-3), who shot 37.5% and missed all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

Gonzaga led 29-22 at halftime then went up by double figures for good after Jessie Loera hit a 3-pointer to begin an 8-0 run late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went into the final period ahead by 15 and led by 21 with just over two minutes left in the game.

