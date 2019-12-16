Listen Live Sports

No. 19 Fla St. takes on N. Fla.

December 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
North Florida (7-5) vs. No. 19 Florida State (8-2)

Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Florida State hosts North Florida in a non-conference matchup. North Florida won 72-69 at Southern Miss on Saturday. Florida State is coming off a 72-53 home win over Clemson on Dec. 8.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, JT Escobar and Garrett Sams have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gandia-Rosa has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 60.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ospreys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Florida State has an assist on 30 of 72 field goals (41.7 percent) across its previous three outings while North Florida has assists on 51 of 81 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Florida State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.5 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. North Florida has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent through 12 games (ranking the Ospreys 292nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

