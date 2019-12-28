Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Clemson loses receiver Higgins early in Fiesta Bowl

December 28, 2019 10:14 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson’s top receiver Tee Higgins has been injured while trying to make an acrobatic catch against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Higgins was injured early in the first quarter of Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal after being hit along the sideline.

Higgins lost his helmet on the hit and was attended to by Clemson’s trainers before heading to the locker room with a towel over his head.

The junior receiver leads the second-ranked Tigers with 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 catches.

Clemson has struggled without Higgins, trailing 16-0 midway through the second quarter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

