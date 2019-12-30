No. 2 Duke looks to extend streak vs BC

Boston College (8-5, 2-0) vs. No. 2 Duke (11-1, 1-0)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke looks for its sixth straight conference win against Boston College. Duke’s last ACC loss came against the North Carolina Tar Heels 79-70 on March 9. Boston College knocked off Cal by four on Dec. 12.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Duke’s scoring this year including 47 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Boston College, Derryck Thornton, Steffon Mitchell and Jay Heath have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 26.5 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Duke has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 59.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 48 of 92 field goals (52.2 percent) across its past three contests while Boston College has assists on 44 of 68 field goals (64.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke is rated eighth nationally by scoring 82.9 points per game this year. Boston College has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 216th.

