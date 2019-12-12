Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
No. 2 Kansas goes up against Kansas City

December 12, 2019 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Kansas City (5-6) vs. No. 2 Kansas (8-1)

Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts Kansas City in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Kansas knocked off Milwaukee by 27 points at home, while Kansas City came up short in an 82-73 game at McNeese State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 19.8 points, five assists and two steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Roos, Javan White has averaged 12 points and 7.5 rebounds while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has put up 9.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dotson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 0-6 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 83.1 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

