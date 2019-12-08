Listen Live Sports

No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl

December 8, 2019 2:45 pm
 
No. 3 Clemson (13-0, ACC) vs No. 2 Ohio State (13-0, Big Ten), Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Glendale, Ariz.

TOP PLAYERS

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence, 3,172 yards and 34 TDs passing with eight interceptions; RB Travis Etienne, 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing.

Ohio State: RB J.K. Dobbins, 1,829 yards rushing and 20 TDs; DE Chase Young, 16 1/2 sacks.

NOTABLE

Clemson: The reigning national champion Tigers have won 28 straight games and are making their fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance. Clemson has won two of the past three national championships under coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers are No. 3 in the CFP rankings.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes return to the CFP for the first time in three years after clinching a third straight Big Ten title with a 34-21 win over No. 10 Wisconsin. Ohio State dropped to No. 2 in the CFP rankings behind LSU. The Buckeyes are making their ninth Fiesta Bowl appearance, most of any team.

LAST TIME

Clemson 31, Ohio State, 0. (2016 Fiesta Bowl, CFP semifinal)

BOWL HISTORY

Clemson: 45th bowl appearance, 18th straight.

Ohio State: 51st bowl appearance, eighth straight.

___

More AP college football:

https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

