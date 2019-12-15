Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
No. 20 Missouri State women defeat Missouri 79-72

December 15, 2019
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and No. 20 Missouri State defeated Missouri 79-72 on Sunday.

Franklin shot 7 of 8 and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Lady Bears (9-1), who won their fifth in a row and are off to their best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1. It also snapped a four-game losing streak to the Tigers (3-8).

Emily Gartner also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Brice Calip added 14 points and Elle Ruffridge 13.

Both teams shot 43% but the Lady Bears used a 15-7 advantage on the offensive boards in outscoring Missouri 23-7 on second-chance points, taking 10 more shots overall.

Amber Smith scored 22 points, Aijha Blackwell 16 and Haley Troup 12 for the Tigers. Hayley Frank scored nine points to end a streak of eight straight double-figure games for the freshman.

Missouri took a brief lead with a 6-0 run to start the third quarter but 9-0 and 10-0 runs led to a seven-point Missouri State lead entering the final period. The lead reached 15 before Missouri cut it to five in the final minute but no closer.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

