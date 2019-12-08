Listen Live Sports

No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Baylor to meet in Sugar Bowl

December 8, 2019 3:36 pm
 
No. 8 Baylor (11-2, Big 12) vs. No. 5 Georgia (11-2, Southeastern Conference), Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ET

LOCATION: New Orleans

TOP PLAYERS

Baylor: DT James Lynch, 18 ½ tackles for loss, 12 ½ sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Georgia: RB D’Andre Swift, 195 carries, 1,216 yards, 7 TDs

NOTABLE

Baylor: The Bears went 1-11 in 2017 and are the first Power Five team ever to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are playing in the Sugar Bowl for the second straight season. They were upset 28-21 by Texas in last year’s Sugar Bowl.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Baylor 3, Sept. 16, 1989

BOWL HISTORY

Baylor: Second appearance in the Sugar Bowl, 25th bowl appearance overall. Baylor owns a 13-11 bowl record.

Georgia: 11th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, 56th bowl appearance overall. Georgia owns a 31-21-3 bowl record and is 4-6 in the Sugar Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

