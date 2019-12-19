Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Louisville women outlast UT Martin 71-63 in 2OT

December 19, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 22 points and No. 6 Louisville outlasted UT Martin 71-63 in double overtime Thursday night after trailing for nearly all of regulation.

Kylee Shook and Diop each added 15 points for the Cardinals (11-1). Louisville took the lead for good with 3:05 left in the second overtime.

Damiah Griffin led the Skyhawks (4-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals made 18 of 20 free throws, while the Skyhawks were 15 of 28.

BIG PICTURE:

Louisville: The Cardinals found a way to avoid an upset in their nonconference finale, wrapping up a string of seven straight road or neutral-site games at 6-1.

UT Martin: The Skyhawks kept pace with a much bigger, more physical ranked opponent, giving the young Ohio Valley Conference squad momentum going into a road contest with No. 20 Arkansas.

UP NEXT:

Louisville: Host Syracuse on Sunday in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

UT Martin: At No. 20 Arkansas on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

