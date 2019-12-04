No. 7 Baylor rebounds from loss, beats Georgia 72-38

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor rebounded from its first loss in nearly a year with a 72-38 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.

The defending national champion Lady Bears (8-1) had won 36 in a row overall before their loss Saturday night to then-No. 5 South Carolina at a tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NaLyssa Smith added 15 points and Te’a Cooper had her eighth consecutive double-figure scoring game with 11 points for Baylor, which extended its home winning streak to 45 games. The Lady Bears have also won 55 consecutive home games against non-conference teams since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Maya Caldwell and Gabby Connally both had had 11 points for Georgia (6-3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

No. 12 TEXAS A&M 76, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 46

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points, Chennedy Carter had 12 points and nine assists and Texas A&M beat Central Arkansas.

Wells opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and she had 10 points in the first quarter to help Texas A&M build a 26-12 lead. The Aggies started the second quarter on a 17-3 run for a 28-point lead, and it was 47-21 at the break.

Ciera Johnson added 15 points and Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 for Texas A&M (6-1), which was coming off its first loss of the season to then-No. 12 Florida State.

Savanna Walker had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central Arkansas (2-5), and Taylor Sells added 10 points and eight rebounds.

No. 14 INDIANA 58, No. 21 MIAMI 45

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points, Ali Patberg had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Indiana beat Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Patberg scored 12 points in the first half as Indiana led 31-25, and Penn added seven points in the third quarter to make it 46-35.

Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (7-1), which played its third ranked opponent in four outings.

Penn gave Indiana a 13-point lead late in the third quarter, but Miami scored the next seven points — all at the free-throw line — to pull within six with 4:18 remaining. Brenna Wise and Penn each made a 3-pointer a minute apart and Penn sank six free throws in the final 1:17 to seal it.

Endia Banks scored 13 points for Miami (5-3). Beatrice Mompremier, averaging 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds, was held to 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

No. 15 KENTUCKY 86, CHARLOTTE 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard tied a career-high with 29 points, and had seven rebounds and four steals to help No. 15 Kentucky beat Charlotte 86-39 on Wednesday.

Kentucky scored the first 10 points of the game and made four of its first five 3-point attempts to build a 23-5 lead. The Cats ended the quarter making 10 of 16 field goals for a 29-9 lead and it was 42-22 at halftime, led by Howard’s 19 points.

Sabrina Haines added 16 points and Jaida Roper scored 10 for Kentucky (8-0). Howard made 10 of 18 field goals, including 2 of 7 from behind the arc, and 7 of 8 free throws to match her point total against Southern last season.

Jazmin Harris had a team-high eight points for Charlotte (6-2). The 49ers turned it over 22 times, leading to 24 Kentucky points.

No. 21 MISSOURI STATE 68, WICHITA STATE 55

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 14 points, Jasmine Franklin had a double-double and Missouri State started a 19-2 run late in the third quarter en route to their fourth straight win.

Brice Calip had 12 points for the Bears (8-1), and Franklin had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears, in the Top 25 for the first time this season, got four free throws from Elle Ruffridge in the final minute of the third quarter to go on top 45-40. Four more free throws before a 3-pointer from Sydney Wilson pushed the lead to 52-40 two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Wichita State scored 10 consecutive points to close within nine with 2:21 to play but the Bears calmly closed it out.

Maybe Brewer led Wichita State (4-3) with career-high 14 points and McCully had 13.

