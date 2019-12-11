Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Noel, Owens lead UMass Lowell past NJIT 72-66

December 11, 2019 10:18 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Obadiah Noel had 16 points to lead five UMass Lowell players in double figures as the River Hawks defeated NJIT 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Jordyn Owens added 12 points and six assists for the River Hawks. Josh Gantz chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds, Christian Lutete scored 10 points and seven rebounds and Connor Withers had 10 points and six rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (2-8), who have now lost six consecutive games. Shyquan Gibbs added 14 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds and four blocks.

UMass Lowell (6-6) faces Boston University at home next Saturday. NJIT plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

