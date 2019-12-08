Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

North Alabama cruises past Birmingham-Southern 78-50

December 8, 2019 5:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon scored 19 points and James Anderson II added 17 points off the bench to propel North Alabama to a 78-50 victory over Division III-member Birmingham-Southern on Sunday.

Blackmon sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, for the Lions (5-5). Anderson hit 6 of 9 shots — 5 of 8 from distance — and grabbed five rebounds.

Ben Spence and Calvin Bak topped the Panthers with 10 points apiece.

North Alabama shot 47.5% overall, 39% from beyond the arc (12 of 31) and made 10 of 13 free throws. The Panthers made 19 of 60 shots (32%) and just 6 of 22 from distance (27%).

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia