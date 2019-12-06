North Alabama takes on Birmingham-Southern

Birmingham-Southern vs. North Alabama (4-5)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Panthers of Division III Birmingham-Southern. North Alabama lost 71-63 on the road to Troy in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jamari Blackmon has averaged 14.1 points this year for North Alabama. Complementing Blackmon is Christian Agnew, who is averaging 10.7 points per game.BLACKMON BEYOND THE ARC: Through nine games, North Alabama’s Jamari Blackmon has connected on 38.2 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-12 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lions scored 61.2 points per matchup across those 12 games.

