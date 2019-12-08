Listen Live Sports

North Carolina A&T faces Alcorn State in Celebration Bowl

December 8, 2019
 
North Carolina A&T (8-3, MEAC) vs Alcorn State (9-3, SWAC), Dec. 21, noon ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

North Carolina A&T: RB Jah-Maine Martin, 1,336 yards rushing, 21 touchdowns.

Alcorn State: QB Felix Harper, 2,613 yards passing, 30 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

North Carolina A&T: The Aggies won the MEAC for the third straight time and the fifth time in six seasons. It is the best run for a conference school since South Carolina State won six of seven MEAC titles from 1977-83.

Alcorn State: The Braves won the SWAC title on Saturday with a 39-24 victory over Southern. They have won 21 straight games when leading at halftime.

LAST TIME

North Carolina A&T 24, Alcorn State 22. (Dec. 15, 2018)

BOWL HISTORY

North Carolina A&T: Fourth appearance in the Celebration Bowl, ninth bowl trip in school history.

Alcorn State: Third appearance in the Celebration Bowl, fourth bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

