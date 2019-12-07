Listen Live Sports

North Dakota St. beats E. Tennessee St. 78-68

December 7, 2019 11:04 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward had 17 points and nine rebounds and Rocky Kreuser posted 17 points and seven rebounds as North Dakota State defeated East Tennessee State 78-68 on Saturday night.

Cameron Hunter had 14 points for North Dakota State (6-4). Vinnie Shahid added 11 points. He also had nine turnovers but only three assists.

East Tennessee State put up 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Bo Hodges scored a season-high 23 points and had nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (8-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Tray Boyd III added 18 points. Daivien Williamson had 16 points.

North Dakota State plays Cal State Northridge on the road on Wednesday. East Tennessee State matches up against Milligan at home next Sunday.

