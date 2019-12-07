North Dakota State wins 37-13 for 34th straight victory

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and defending champion North Dakota State pulled away in the second half to beat Nicholls 37-13 in a second-round FCS playoff game Saturday.

The Bison (13-0), who have won seven of the last eight FCS championships, including the previous two, will host Illinois State in the third round.

Gavin Lasseigne’s second field goal cut the Bison’s lead to 14-13 with 10:36 left in the third quarter but two interceptions later in the quarter led to 10 points for NDSU (13-0), which extended its win streak to 34 games, the longest current run in Division I.

The Bison added a 6-yard run by Lance and a 3-yarder from Dimitri Williams in the fourth quarter.

Nicholls (9-5) had a five-game winning streak end and was denied reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

Lance finished with 257 yards total offense with the Bison outgaining the Colonels 434-265.

