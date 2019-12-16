Listen Live Sports

Northeastern takes on E. Michigan

December 16, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Northeastern (5-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (8-1)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan goes up against Northeastern in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Dec. 7. Eastern Michigan knocked off Detroit by four points on the road, while Northeastern came up short in a 70-63 game at home to Davidson.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Ty Groce, Boubacar Toure and Chris Barnes have combined to score 44 percent of Eastern Michigan’s points this season. For Northeastern, Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 66 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 46.1 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 92.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Northeastern is a perfect 5-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.7 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Northeastern offense has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

