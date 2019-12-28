Listen Live Sports

Northeastern wins 8th straight CAA opener, tops Towson 61-45

December 28, 2019 5:38 pm
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 17 points and Northeastern won its eighth straight Colonial Athletic Association opener, beating Towson 61-45 on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies’ defense allowed Towson just 17 first-half points, the first time they have an opponent under 20 in a half since giving up just 18 points to Elon on January 5, 2018.

Walker dished out four assists while Jordan Roland added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Maxime Boursiquot added 12 points for Northeastern (7-6, 1-0 CAA). Bolden Brace had eight points and eight boards and is now eight points shy of 1,000 career points.

Allen Betrand scored 16 points and Justin Gibson added 10 more off the bench for Towson (6-7, 0-1).

