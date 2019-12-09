Northern Iowa looks to knock off No. 24 Colorado

Northern Iowa (8-1) vs. No. 24 Colorado (7-1)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Colorado looks to give Northern Iowa its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Northern Iowa’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Wichita State Shockers 53-50 on Feb. 13, 2016. Colorado lost 72-58 on the road to Kansas on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Tyler Bey has averaged a double-double (12.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals) to lead the charge for the Buffaloes. McKinley Wright IV is also a big contributor, putting up 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by AJ Green, who is averaging 14.4 points.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 29.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.8 points while giving up 53.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Colorado has 26 assists on 60 field goals (43.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Iowa has assists on 34 of 89 field goals (38.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has attempted the 24th-most free throws in the country at 23.5 per game. Northern Iowa has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.9 foul shots per game (ranked 215th).

