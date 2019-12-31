Listen Live Sports

NORTHWESTERN 81, NO. 12 MARYLAND 58

December 31, 2019 8:38 pm
 
MARYLAND (10-3)

Jones 6-10 2-2 14, Charles 4-12 2-2 10, Mikesell 1-9 0-0 3, Owusu 1-6 2-4 4, Watson 5-10 0-0 13, Austin 1-7 1-2 3, Masonius 0-0 2-2 2, Miller 0-4 7-8 7, Vujacic 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 18-59 18-22 58.

NORTHWESTERN (12-1)

Scheid 4-7 1-1 12, Wolf 4-8 2-4 10, Burton 4-8 14-15 23, Pulliam 6-18 10-10 24, Wood 2-3 2-6 6, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Galernik 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-6 2-2 6, Totals 22-50 31-38 81.

Maryland 6 17 13 22 —58
Northwestern 18 16 26 21 —81

3-Point Goals_Maryland 4-18 (Charles 0-1, Mikesell 1-6, Owusu 0-1, Watson 3-7, Miller 0-3), Northwestern 6-12 (Scheid 3-5, Burton 1-2, Pulliam 2-5). Assists_Maryland 14 (Owusu 5), Northwestern 16 (Pulliam 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Maryland 42 (Charles 9), Northwestern 29 (Pulliam 7). Total Fouls_Maryland 26, Northwestern 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_1,003.

