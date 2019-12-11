Listen Live Sports

Northwestern hires BC’s Bajakian as offensive coordinator

December 11, 2019 4:15 pm
 
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern hired Boston College’s Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday.

Bajakian, who spent four seasons at quarterbacks coach for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent last year as OC and QBs coach for Boston College, which boasted the top rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In nine seasons as a college offensive coordinator, Bajakian’s offenses have averaged 424 yards and 31.3 points per game.

Bajakian is also a former OC at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He spent three seasons as an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears.

Northwestern is coming off a dismal season that ended 3-9 overall and just 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats open next season Sept. 5 at Michigan State.

The Associated Press

