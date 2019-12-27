Northwestern plays Hartford

Hartford (6-7) vs. Northwestern (5-6)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford squares up against Northwestern in a non-conference matchup. Hartford took care of Cornell by four at home on Sunday, while Northwestern is coming off of an 83-78 loss on the road last week against DePaul.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Hartford’s Hunter Marks, Miroslav Stafl and Moses Flowers have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKS: Marks has connected on 37.9 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Northwestern is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Hartford’s Flowers has attempted 65 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 14 for 30 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hartford is rated second in the America East with an average of 71 possessions per game. The fast-paced Hawks have raised that total to 72.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

