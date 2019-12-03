Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Not changing horses in midstream: Saratoga keeps race format

December 3, 2019 5:11 pm
 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Saratoga Race Course will again have races five days a week next summer.

The New York Racing Association said Tuesday the 2020 schedule will once more feature 40 days of racing, with Mondays and Tuesdays dark. The meet opens July 16 and ends Labor Day on Sept. 7.

Last summer’s meet for the first time generated more than $700 million, including off-track betting. That came despite two weather cancellations, including a full Saturday card. Attendance surpassed 1 million for the fifth consecutive season.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

