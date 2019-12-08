Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Notre Dame faces Iowa State in Camping World Bowl       

December 8, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

Notre Dame (10-2) vs Iowa State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 28, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Notre Dame: QB Ian Book ranks sixth nationally with 33 touchdown passes.

Advertisement

Iowa State: QB Brock Purdy ranks fourth nationally in passing yards with 3,760 on the year and ninth nationally with 27 TD passes.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

Notre Dame: Senior receiver Chase Claypool leads the team with 59 receptions for 891 yards and has 12 receiving touchdowns, tied for ninth among FBS players.

Iowa State: Marcel Spears and Lawrence White lead the team with 85 and 82 total tackles, respectively, while O’Rien Vance (6.5) and Will McDonald (6.0) lead the team in sacks.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Notre Dame: second appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 38th bowl game in school history, one having been vacated (17-19).

Iowa State: First appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in school history (4-10).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Singapore Defense Minister

Today in History

1992: U.S Marines storm Mogadishu, Somalia