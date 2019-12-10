Listen Live Sports

Nowell scores 25 to carry UALR past Tennessee St. 86-62

December 10, 2019 10:18 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 25 points as Arkansas-Little Rock easily beat Tennessee State 86-62 on Tuesday night.

Kamani Johnson had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Arkansas-Little Rock (6-5). Ruot Monyyong added 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for the hosts.

The Trojans forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Arkansas-Little Rock totaled 42 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 14 points for the Tigers (6-4). Wesley Harris added 10 points.

Arkansas-Little Rock plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Thursday. Tennessee State takes on Fordham on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

