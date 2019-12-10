Nuggets-76ers, Box

DENVER (92)

Barton 10-19 4-5 26, Millsap 4-8 2-2 10, Jokic 7-13 0-0 15, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, G.Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-6 0-0 3, Craig 2-2 0-0 4, Plumlee 1-3 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-85 11-12 92.

PHILADELPHIA (97)

T.Harris 7-17 4-5 20, Horford 5-16 0-0 11, Embiid 8-18 6-7 22, Simmons 3-6 1-4 7, Richardson 1-8 0-0 3, Thybulle 5-8 0-0 13, Ennis III 3-5 0-0 7, Scott 3-7 0-0 8, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-89 11-16 97.

Denver 27 23 26 16—92 Philadelphia 26 29 28 14—97

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-27 (Barton 2-7, Morris 1-2, Grant 1-3, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 1-4, G.Harris 1-5, Murray 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Philadelphia 12-36 (Thybulle 3-4, T.Harris 2-4, Korkmaz 2-4, Scott 2-6, Richardson 1-3, Ennis III 1-3, Horford 1-8, Simmons 0-1, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 38 (Jokic, Barton 7), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 10). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 11), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Denver 14, Philadelphia 15. Technicals_Denver coach Michael Malone. A_20,591 (20,478).

