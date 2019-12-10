Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-76ers, Box

December 10, 2019 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
DENVER (92)

Barton 10-19 4-5 26, Millsap 4-8 2-2 10, Jokic 7-13 0-0 15, Murray 0-1 0-0 0, G.Harris 5-12 3-3 14, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 1-6 0-0 3, Craig 2-2 0-0 4, Plumlee 1-3 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Morris 3-9 0-0 7, Beasley 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 37-85 11-12 92.

PHILADELPHIA (97)

T.Harris 7-17 4-5 20, Horford 5-16 0-0 11, Embiid 8-18 6-7 22, Simmons 3-6 1-4 7, Richardson 1-8 0-0 3, Thybulle 5-8 0-0 13, Ennis III 3-5 0-0 7, Scott 3-7 0-0 8, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Korkmaz 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-89 11-16 97.

Denver 27 23 26 16—92
Philadelphia 26 29 28 14—97

3-Point Goals_Denver 7-27 (Barton 2-7, Morris 1-2, Grant 1-3, Beasley 1-3, Jokic 1-4, G.Harris 1-5, Murray 0-1, Millsap 0-2), Philadelphia 12-36 (Thybulle 3-4, T.Harris 2-4, Korkmaz 2-4, Scott 2-6, Richardson 1-3, Ennis III 1-3, Horford 1-8, Simmons 0-1, Embiid 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 38 (Jokic, Barton 7), Philadelphia 49 (Embiid 10). Assists_Denver 29 (Jokic 11), Philadelphia 24 (Simmons 7). Total Fouls_Denver 14, Philadelphia 15. Technicals_Denver coach Michael Malone. A_20,591 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with Air Force Innovation Team

Today in History

1791: First Bank of the United States opens in Philadelphia