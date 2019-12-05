Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nuggets-Knicks, Box

December 5, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
DENVER (129)

Barton 6-9 1-2 17, Millsap 4-10 1-2 10, Jokic 3-7 0-0 6, Murray 5-9 3-4 14, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Grant 6-9 1-4 16, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 4-12 0-0 12, Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Plumlee 5-5 1-2 11, Morris 6-9 2-2 15, Beasley 5-9 1-2 14. Totals 49-87 10-18 129.

NEW YORK (92)

Morris Sr. 4-13 0-0 10, Randle 2-9 2-4 6, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 3-5 0-0 9, Barrett 4-10 0-0 9, Knox II 3-8 0-0 8, Portis 3-8 4-5 10, Robinson 6-8 5-8 17, Smith Jr. 1-7 2-4 4, Payton 2-5 0-0 4, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Trier 2-3 2-2 6, Ellington 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-83 15-23 92.

Denver 33 34 31 31—129
New York 27 18 30 17— 92

3-Point Goals_Denver 21-39 (Barton 4-4, Hernangomez 4-8, Grant 3-5, Beasley 3-6, Harris 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-3, Morris 1-3, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-4, Jokic 0-1), New York 9-34 (Ntilikina 3-4, Knox II 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-9, Dotson 1-1, Barrett 1-5, Gibson 0-1, Trier 0-1, Ellington 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Portis 0-3, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Plumlee 11), New York 33 (Robinson 7). Assists_Denver 38 (Jokic 8), New York 23 (Barrett 5). Total Fouls_Denver 19, New York 16. Technicals_Jokic, Morris Sr.. A_18,171 (19,812).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified