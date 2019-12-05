Nuggets-Knicks, Box

DENVER (129)

Barton 6-9 1-2 17, Millsap 4-10 1-2 10, Jokic 3-7 0-0 6, Murray 5-9 3-4 14, Harris 3-4 0-0 8, Grant 6-9 1-4 16, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 4-12 0-0 12, Porter Jr. 2-4 0-0 6, Plumlee 5-5 1-2 11, Morris 6-9 2-2 15, Beasley 5-9 1-2 14. Totals 49-87 10-18 129.

NEW YORK (92)

Morris Sr. 4-13 0-0 10, Randle 2-9 2-4 6, Gibson 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 3-5 0-0 9, Barrett 4-10 0-0 9, Knox II 3-8 0-0 8, Portis 3-8 4-5 10, Robinson 6-8 5-8 17, Smith Jr. 1-7 2-4 4, Payton 2-5 0-0 4, Dotson 1-1 0-0 3, Trier 2-3 2-2 6, Ellington 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-83 15-23 92.

Denver 33 34 31 31—129 New York 27 18 30 17— 92

3-Point Goals_Denver 21-39 (Barton 4-4, Hernangomez 4-8, Grant 3-5, Beasley 3-6, Harris 2-2, Porter Jr. 2-3, Morris 1-3, Murray 1-3, Millsap 1-4, Jokic 0-1), New York 9-34 (Ntilikina 3-4, Knox II 2-4, Morris Sr. 2-9, Dotson 1-1, Barrett 1-5, Gibson 0-1, Trier 0-1, Ellington 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Portis 0-3, Randle 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 48 (Plumlee 11), New York 33 (Robinson 7). Assists_Denver 38 (Jokic 8), New York 23 (Barrett 5). Total Fouls_Denver 19, New York 16. Technicals_Jokic, Morris Sr.. A_18,171 (19,812).

