Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NW State takes on Champion Christian College

December 27, 2019 5:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Champion Christian College vs. Northwestern State (3-7)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Northwestern State is coming off a 67-61 home win against Lamar in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Chudier Bile has averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds this year for Northwestern State. Brian White has complemented Bile with 9.1 points per game.DOMINANT DISMUKE: Cameron Dismuke has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 89.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

A YEAR AGO: Northwestern State scored 86 points and won by 21 over Champion Christian College when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 2-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Demons offense put up 58.5 points per matchup in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina