Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ODU hopes to end skid vs Illinois

December 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Old Dominion (3-7) vs. Illinois (7-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks to end its six-game losing streak as it battles Illinois. Old Dominion is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Illinois is coming off a big 71-62 win over No. 5 Michigan on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.8 points and 10.6 rebounds while Andres Feliz has put up 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. For the Monarchs, Xavier Green has averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 9.8 points, five rebounds and 3.2 steals.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 34.8 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 61.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Old Dominion’s Marquis Godwin has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 32 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense is rated 22nd nationally by scoring 82.6 points per game this year. Old Dominion has only averaged 61.8 points per game, which ranks 260th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein