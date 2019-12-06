ODU hopes to end skid vs VCU

Old Dominion (3-6) vs. VCU (6-2)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces VCU. Old Dominion is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. VCU lost 72-69 to Tennessee on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.GIFTED GREEN: Xavier Green has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 61.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Old Dominion’s Marquis Godwin has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 33.9 percent of them, and is 12 for 35 over the past five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.