Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio, Nevada meet for 1st time in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

December 8, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

Ohio (6-6, Mid-American) vs. Nevada (7-5, Mountain West), Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Boise, Idaho

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: Sophomore QB Nathan Rourke threw for 2,676 yards and 20 TDs, with five INTs.

Advertisement

Nevada: Redshirt freshman QB Carson Strong threw for 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns, with seven interceptions, in nine games.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have become bowl regulars under coach Frank Solich, who has guided them into the postseason for the 11th time in 14 seasons. Ohio had a winning conference record for the fifth straight year.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack is looking for its second straight bowl victory after beating Arkansas State 16-13 in overtime in last year’s Arizona Bowl.

LAST TIME

First meeting

BOWL HISTORY

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Ohio: Second appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Bobcats are making their 11th consecutive postseason appearance and 13th in program history.

Nevada: Third appearance in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wolf Pack are in a bowl for the 12th time in the last 15 seasons and 17th time overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize