The Associated Press
 
OHIO ST. 66, NO. 24 MINNESOTA 63

December 31, 2019 8:38 pm
 
OHIO ST. (8-5)

Juhasz 4-11 0-0 8, Patty 6-6 0-0 13, Greene 3-6 0-1 6, Miller 2-10 0-0 4, Sheldon 4-9 1-2 10, Mikulasikova 0-1 4-4 4, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 4-10 2-2 13, Crooms 3-9 2-4 8, Totals 26-62 9-13 66.

MINNESOTA (11-2)

Tai. Bello 3-7 5-6 11, Brunson 6-8 1-1 13, Hubbard 0-8 4-6 4, Pitts 8-18 5-6 26, Scalia 2-8 2-2 7, Keh. Bello 0-0 0-0 0, Adashchyk 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 0-5 2-2 2, Totals 19-56 19-23 63.

Ohio St. 16 18 10 22 —66
Minnesota 12 16 18 17 —63

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-26 (Juhasz 0-4, Patty 1-1, Greene 0-2, Miller 0-4, Sheldon 1-5, Bell 3-8, Crooms 0-2), Minnesota 6-17 (Hubbard 0-3, Pitts 5-10, Scalia 1-2, Adashchyk 0-2). Assists_Ohio St. 16 (Crooms 6), Minnesota 8 (Hubbard 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 37 (Patty 10), Minnesota 41 (Tai. Bello 14). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 21, Minnesota 14. Technical Fouls_None.A_3,982.

