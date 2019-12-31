Listen Live Sports

Ohio State women beat No. 24 Minnesota 66-63

December 31, 2019 7:37 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kierstan Bell also scored 13 points and Ohio State beat No. 24 Minnesota 66-63 on Tuesday.

Ohio State trailed 63-59 with 2:55 remaining after Destiny Pitts made her fifth 3-pointer for Minnesota. But Jacy Sheldon answered with a 3-pointer and Patty added a go-ahead basket on the Buckeyes’ next possession.

Dorka Juhasz missed a 3-pointer in the closing second, but rebounded her own miss and the Buckeyes called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left. Juhasz capped the scoring at the buzzer

Sheldon finished with 10 points for Ohio State (8-5).

Pitts led Minnesota (11-2) with 26 points and seven rebounds. She made five of the Golden Gophers’six 3-pointers. Taiye Bello had 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Jasmine Brunson scored 13.

Minnesota trailed 30-17 with 2:24 remaining in the first half before closing on a 10-2 run with four points apiece by Pitts and Bello. The Golden Gophers opened the third quarter on a 13-3 run for a 41-37 lead.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

