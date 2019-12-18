Oilers-Blues Sum

|Edmonton
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, St. Louis, Schenn 15 (Dunn, Schwartz), 8:04.
Third Period_2, St. Louis, MacEachern 6 (Perron, O’Reilly), 6:23. 3, Edmonton, Neal 16 (Kassian, Draisaitl), 18:10.
Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-8-18_36. St. Louis 15-19-10_44.
Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 5.
Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 12-6-2 (44 shots-42 saves). St. Louis, Allen 6-2-2 (36-35).
A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:27.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, James Tobias.
