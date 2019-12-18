Oilers-Blues Sums

Edmonton 0 0 1—1 St. Louis 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_McDavid, EDM, (hooking), 3:56; Sundqvist, STL, (holding), 16:35; Pietrangelo, STL, (slashing), 19:23.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Schenn 15 (Dunn, Schwartz), 8:04. Penalties_Klefbom, EDM, (delay of game), 3:16; Russell, EDM, (cross checking), 3:46; Klefbom, EDM, (tripping), 9:18; Thomas, STL, (interference), 10:28; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (delay of game), 14:13.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, MacEachern 6 (Perron, O’Reilly), 6:23. 3, Edmonton, Neal 16 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 18:10. Penalties_St. Louis bench, served by Perron (delay of game), 18:10.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 10-8-18_36. St. Louis 15-19-10_44.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 0 of 4; St. Louis 0 of 5.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 12-6-2 (44 shots-42 saves). St. Louis, Allen 6-2-2 (36-35).

A_18,096 (19,150). T_2:27.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, James Tobias.

