Oilers-Stars Sums

December 16, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Edmonton 2 0 0—2
Dallas 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Edmonton, Kassian 12 (McDavid, Nurse), 8:07. 2, Edmonton, Draisaitl 21 (Chiasson, McDavid), 14:13 (pp). Penalties_Cogliano, DAL, (tripping), 1:10; Benn, DAL, (hooking), 13:54; Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 18:12; Nygard, EDM, (tripping), 19:36.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 2:24; Oleksiak, DAL, (tripping), 9:58; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (tripping), 11:09.

Third Period_3, Dallas, Seguin 7 (Pavelski, Radulov), 17:23. Penalties_Sekera, DAL, (tripping), 7:55; Jones, EDM, (interference), 12:11.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 12-8-8_28. Dallas 9-8-18_35.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 6; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 12-5-2 (35 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Bishop 12-7-3 (28-26).

A_18,096 (18,532). T_2:16.

Referees_Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Kory Nagy.

